Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Hits New 12-Month High at $35.71

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $35.71 and last traded at $35.71, with a volume of 1991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.99.

Several equities analysts have commented on RANJY shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Randstad in a research report on Monday, January 25th. ING Group upgraded shares of Randstad from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group lowered shares of Randstad from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Randstad from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Randstad from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Get Randstad alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 44.86 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.14.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.05. Randstad had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Randstad will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.9804 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 2.94%. Randstad’s dividend payout ratio is 39.48%.

About Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY)

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as payroll services. The company also offers on-site solutions for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professionals segments.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Randstad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Randstad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.