Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Stock Rating Lowered by Wells Fargo & Company

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $14.00 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 37.52% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Range Resources from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised Range Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Stephens raised Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on Range Resources in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Range Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.27.

Shares of NYSE RRC opened at $10.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.71. Range Resources has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $11.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). Range Resources had a negative net margin of 125.90% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Range Resources will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Range Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Range Resources by 700.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 8,153 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 7,135 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Range Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. 93.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

