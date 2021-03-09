Rapidz (RPZX) Price Hits $0.0015 on Major Exchanges

Rapidz (CURRENCY:RPZX) traded up 35.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. Rapidz has a total market capitalization of $2.51 million and $136,584.00 worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rapidz token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Rapidz has traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.09 or 0.00057073 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00009984 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $429.76 or 0.00788956 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00027258 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.47 or 0.00066945 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00031398 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003963 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

About Rapidz

Rapidz is a token. Rapidz’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,717,661,820 tokens. The official message board for Rapidz is www.rapidz.io/blog . The official website for Rapidz is www.rapidz.io . Rapidz’s official Twitter account is @rapidzpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rapidz is an international financial technology company. It provides a decentralized payment system which aims to improve merchant profitability and customer convenience. Rapidz strives to make payments convenient, fast, safe and efficient. RapidzPay was established in 2017 and now operates offices in Switzerland, Thailand, and Taiwan. The company is founded by a team of financial technology and blockchain experts with the core mission to bring cryptocurrency to the masses. RapidzPay™ current endeavor is to increase its active cryptocurrency users to over 50 million, and reach a market capitalization to over 1 trillion USD. This objective will be accomplished by by utilizing Rapidz ecosystem of products, as well as by the Rapidz token (RPZX). “

Rapidz Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapidz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rapidz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rapidz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

