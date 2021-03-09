Ratecoin (XRA) Price Reaches $0.0005 on Top Exchanges

Ratecoin (CURRENCY:XRA) traded 30.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. One Ratecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Ratecoin has a market cap of $66,539.40 and approximately $13.00 worth of Ratecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ratecoin has traded 25.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitswift (BITS) traded 24% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000051 BTC.

About Ratecoin

Ratecoin (XRA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Ratecoin’s total supply is 122,449,162 coins. The official message board for Ratecoin is www.crypto-city.com/index.php/xra-rate-coin/forum . Ratecoin’s official Twitter account is @Rate_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ratecoin is stakeminers.com/ratecoin/ratecoin.html

According to CryptoCompare, “Ratecoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to make fast and cheap transaction while remaining anonymous. “

Ratecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ratecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ratecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ratecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

