Ravencoin Classic Market Cap Reaches $2.22 Million (RVC)

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. During the last week, Ravencoin Classic has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar. One Ravencoin Classic coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Ravencoin Classic has a total market cap of $2.22 million and approximately $60,385.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $276.14 or 0.00509927 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.70 or 0.00069612 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.63 or 0.00056557 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.04 or 0.00077635 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $283.30 or 0.00523140 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.69 or 0.00076976 BTC.

About Ravencoin Classic

Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,232,140,000 coins. The official website for Ravencoin Classic is ravencoinclassic.io . The official message board for Ravencoin Classic is medium.com/@rvnclassic

Buying and Selling Ravencoin Classic

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ravencoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

