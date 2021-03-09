Ravencoin (RVN) Price Hits $0.18 on Major Exchanges

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded 17.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. One Ravencoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000332 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ravencoin has a market cap of $1.50 billion and $597.11 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ravencoin has traded up 16.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $282.07 or 0.00517275 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.80 or 0.00069320 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.09 or 0.00057010 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $428.28 or 0.00785406 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00009558 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00027469 BTC.

Ravencoin Coin Profile

Ravencoin (RVN) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 8,298,400,000 coins. The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin . The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org . Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ravencoin

