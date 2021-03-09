Raydium Price Up 40.5% Over Last Week (RAY)

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. One Raydium coin can currently be bought for about $10.00 or 0.00017999 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Raydium has traded up 40.5% against the US dollar. Raydium has a market capitalization of $112.71 million and approximately $10.50 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $288.78 or 0.00519920 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.28 or 0.00068911 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000874 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.39 or 0.00061922 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.57 or 0.00076640 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $290.51 or 0.00523018 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.12 or 0.00075832 BTC.

About Raydium

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,273,830 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

Raydium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

