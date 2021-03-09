Raymond James Boosts First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) Price Target to $24.00

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) had its target price lifted by analysts at Raymond James from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.45% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FMBI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Janney Montgomery Scott cut First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Stephens downgraded First Midwest Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Shares of NASDAQ FMBI traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.13. 13,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 861,026. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. First Midwest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.31 and a twelve month high of $21.56.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 6.02%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Midwest Bancorp will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,642,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,073,000 after buying an additional 531,909 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 42,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 9,686 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 19,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 353,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,622,000 after purchasing an additional 80,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. 79.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

