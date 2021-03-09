Raymond James Increases Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Price Target to $65.00

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Raymond James from $48.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 18.22% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $54.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.68. Acadia Healthcare has a 52 week low of $11.09 and a 52 week high of $57.50.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.49. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 3.19%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACHC. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $354,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 144.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 7,586 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $263,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 9.1% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,178,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,749,000 after buying an additional 97,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 40.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after buying an additional 18,811 shares during the period.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.