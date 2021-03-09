Raymond James Increases Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Price Target to $28.00

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.18% from the stock’s previous close.

RUTH has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.85.

Shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group stock traded up $0.73 on Monday, reaching $24.74. 4,922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 508,168. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 52 week low of $2.32 and a 52 week high of $24.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.06 and a 200 day moving average of $15.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $863.43 million, a PE ratio of -66.08, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 356.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,337 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 6,511 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 3rd quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

