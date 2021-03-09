Raymond James Raises Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) Price Target to $4.50

Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Raymond James from $4.10 to $4.50 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 69.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Black Diamond Group from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of BDIMF stock traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $2.65. 18,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,375. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Black Diamond Group has a twelve month low of $0.69 and a twelve month high of $2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $154.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.17 and a beta of 1.53.

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

