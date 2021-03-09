Raymond James Raises Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Price Target to C$12.50

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$12.25 to C$12.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.02% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on Mullen Group from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$13.00 target price (down previously from C$14.00) on shares of Mullen Group in a research report on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$11.75 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.50 target price on shares of Mullen Group in a report on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.06.

Shares of MTL stock traded down C$0.11 on Tuesday, reaching C$11.68. 210,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,852. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.81. The stock has a market cap of C$1.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$10.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.17. Mullen Group has a 1-year low of C$3.85 and a 1-year high of C$12.09.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

