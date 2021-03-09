Raymond (Ray) Kellerman Purchases 250,000 Shares of CountPlus Limited (ASX:CUP) Stock

CountPlus Limited (ASX:CUP) insider Raymond (Ray) Kellerman purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.25 ($0.89) per share, for a total transaction of A$312,500.00 ($223,214.29).

Raymond (Ray) Kellerman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 2nd, Raymond (Ray) Kellerman purchased 25,015 shares of CountPlus stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.20 ($0.86) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,992.99 ($21,423.56).

On Thursday, December 10th, Raymond (Ray) Kellerman purchased 30,000 shares of CountPlus stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.07 ($0.77) per share, for a total transaction of A$32,190.00 ($22,992.86).

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is A$0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.25, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0125 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. CountPlus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

About CountPlus

CountPlus Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides accounting, business advisory, and financial planning services in Australia. The company operates through Accounting, Financial Planning, Financial Services, and Other segments. It offers tax, assurance, audit, and corporate advisory services; financial planning; loans commission, and leasing commission services; and information technology, legal, conference, and insurance services.

