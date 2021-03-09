Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Acquired by Bragg Financial Advisors Inc

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,703 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $7,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RTX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 9,205.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,397,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371,241 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $141,311,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12,729.0% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,854,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,581,000 after buying an additional 1,839,601 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 9.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,959,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 157.7% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,828,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,251 shares in the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.22.

NYSE:RTX traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $76.96. The stock had a trading volume of 176,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,497,728. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.31. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $78.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.81, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

