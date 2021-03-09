Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Fayez Sarofim & Co

Fayez Sarofim & Co reduced its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,711,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,703 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co owned about 0.11% of Raytheon Technologies worth $122,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 9,205.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,397,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371,241 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $141,311,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 12,729.0% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,854,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,601 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 9.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,959,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,900 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 157.7% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,828,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $76.69. The stock had a trading volume of 114,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,497,728. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $78.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.12 and its 200 day moving average is $66.31. The firm has a market cap of $116.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

RTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.22.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

