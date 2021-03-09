Razor Network (RAZOR) Price Hits $0.60 on Top Exchanges

Razor Network (CURRENCY:RAZOR) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. One Razor Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.60 or 0.00001114 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Razor Network has traded up 52.7% against the US dollar. Razor Network has a market cap of $28.93 million and $1.52 million worth of Razor Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.95 or 0.00502180 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.36 or 0.00069237 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $30.98 or 0.00057414 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00077040 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.60 or 0.00077093 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $280.78 or 0.00520399 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000537 BTC.

About Razor Network

Razor Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,107,556 coins. The Reddit community for Razor Network is https://reddit.com/r/RazorNetwork . Razor Network’s official Twitter account is @razor_network

