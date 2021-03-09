Realio Network Price Hits $1.20 (RIO)

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 9th. In the last seven days, Realio Network has traded up 18.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Realio Network token can currently be purchased for about $1.20 or 0.00002163 BTC on exchanges. Realio Network has a market capitalization of $7.87 million and approximately $372,422.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $293.04 or 0.00529145 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.22 or 0.00069020 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000877 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 39.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.58 or 0.00064257 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.51 or 0.00076753 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $295.14 or 0.00532942 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.21 or 0.00076226 BTC.

Realio Network Profile

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 tokens. The official message board for Realio Network is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10 . Realio Network’s official website is www.realio.fund

Buying and Selling Realio Network

