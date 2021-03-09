Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Builders FirstSource (BLDR)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ: BLDR):

3/1/2021 – Builders FirstSource had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $48.00 to $54.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Builders FirstSource had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $48.00 to $56.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Builders FirstSource had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $47.00 to $56.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Builders FirstSource had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $46.00 to $52.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Builders FirstSource had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $48.00 to $52.00.

1/13/2021 – Builders FirstSource is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

1/12/2021 – Builders FirstSource is now covered by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $44.33 on Tuesday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $45.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.82 and its 200-day moving average is $36.52.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.34. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 52,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 30,751 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at $48,243,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at $1,946,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 103.5% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 32,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 16,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

