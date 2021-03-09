Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for BioLineRx (BLRX)

BioLineRx (NASDAQ: BLRX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/1/2021 – BioLineRx had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $22.00 to $19.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – BioLineRx was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

2/23/2021 – BioLineRx had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $22.00.

2/17/2021 – BioLineRx was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

BLRX stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.91. The company had a trading volume of 572,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,570,173. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.13 and a 200-day moving average of $2.38. BioLineRx Ltd. has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $4.23. The stock has a market cap of $123.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLRX. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in BioLineRx by 36.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 768,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 203,221 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in BioLineRx by 154.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in BioLineRx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its stake in BioLineRx by 62.9% in the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 11,201 shares during the period. Finally, Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in BioLineRx by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 20,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 7,825 shares during the period. 17.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a peptide for the treatment of solid tumors, hematological malignancies, and stem cell mobilization; AGI-134, an immuno-oncology agent in the development for solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator for the non-surgical removal of skin lesions.

