Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Tivity Health (TVTY)

Tivity Health (NASDAQ: TVTY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 3/4/2021 – Tivity Health had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $19.00 to $20.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/2/2021 – Tivity Health was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Tivity Health, Inc. provides health management services. The company offers services which include chiropractic services, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, acupuncture, massage and complementary and alternative medicine services. Its network comprises SilverSneakers(R), Prime(R) Fitness and WholeHealth Living (TM). Tivity Health, Inc., formerly known as Healthways, Inc., is based in Franklin, Tennessee. “
- 2/26/2021 – Tivity Health had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $19.00 to $20.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/25/2021 – Tivity Health had its price target raised by analysts at Barrington Research from $28.00 to $32.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/25/2021 – Tivity Health had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $27.00.
- 1/15/2021 – Tivity Health was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.
TVTY opened at $24.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 435.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.04. Tivity Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.92 and a fifty-two week high of $25.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.31 and its 200 day moving average is $18.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.49.
Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. Tivity Health had a negative net margin of 47.44% and a positive return on equity of 128.43%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tivity Health, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.
Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage and Medicare supplement programs; Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; health plans through WholeHealth Living program; and health services, such as chiropractic care, acupuncture, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, and others.
