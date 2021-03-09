Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Equitable Group (EQGPF)

Equitable Group (OTCMKTS: EQGPF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/25/2021 – Equitable Group had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $130.00 to $155.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Equitable Group had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $130.00 to $136.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Equitable Group had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $107.00 to $137.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Equitable Group had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $130.00 to $170.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/23/2021 – Equitable Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $128.00 to $150.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/23/2021 – Equitable Group was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

2/17/2021 – Equitable Group had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $120.00 to $130.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/28/2021 – Equitable Group had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $107.00 to $130.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

1/25/2021 – Equitable Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

OTCMKTS EQGPF opened at $107.24 on Tuesday. Equitable Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.64 and a twelve month high of $112.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.80.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

