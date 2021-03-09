Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Points International (PCOM)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Points International (NASDAQ: PCOM):

3/9/2021 – Points International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Points International Ltd. provides a range of e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators. It is the owner and operator of Points.com, the world’s leading reward program management Web site. Points.com is an online loyalty program management portal, where consumers can earn, buy, gift, share, swap and redeem miles and points with some of the loyalty programs and retail partners. Developed in partnership with Travelocity, Book with Points is a service, which allows consumers to search for, book and then directly pay for travel reservations using a mix of loyalty currency and cash with no blackout dates or capacity controls. The company has client or strategic operating relationships with the world’s leading loyalty programs. Participating programs include American Airlines AAdvantage program, Aeroplan, AsiaMiles, British Airways Executive Club, Wyndham Rewards, Delta SkyMiles and InterContinental Hotels Group’s Priority Club Rewards. Redemption partners include Amazon.com and Starbucks. “

3/5/2021 – Points International was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating.

3/5/2021 – Points International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Points International Ltd. provides a range of e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators. It is the owner and operator of Points.com, the world’s leading reward program management Web site. Points.com is an online loyalty program management portal, where consumers can earn, buy, gift, share, swap and redeem miles and points with some of the loyalty programs and retail partners. Developed in partnership with Travelocity, Book with Points is a service, which allows consumers to search for, book and then directly pay for travel reservations using a mix of loyalty currency and cash with no blackout dates or capacity controls. The company has client or strategic operating relationships with the world’s leading loyalty programs. Participating programs include American Airlines AAdvantage program, Aeroplan, AsiaMiles, British Airways Executive Club, Wyndham Rewards, Delta SkyMiles and InterContinental Hotels Group’s Priority Club Rewards. Redemption partners include Amazon.com and Starbucks. “

3/4/2021 – Points International had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $12.00 to $16.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:PCOM traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.95. The stock had a trading volume of 274 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,201. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. Points International Ltd. has a 52 week low of $6.89 and a 52 week high of $16.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.97 million, a PE ratio of -99.68 and a beta of 1.71.

Get Points International Ltd alerts:

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The information services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. Points International had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. Equities research analysts predict that Points International Ltd. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Points International stock. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,074 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000. Diametric Capital LP owned about 0.20% of Points International as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward, including buy, gift, transfer, reinstate, accelerator and status miles services.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Points International Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Points International Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.