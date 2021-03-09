Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (BOWFF)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS: BOWFF) recently:

3/3/2021 – Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $38.00 to $43.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $41.75 to $41.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $34.00 to $40.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from $40.00 to $42.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $35.00 to $40.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $47.00 to $48.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of BOWFF stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.39. The company had a trading volume of 3,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,343. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 1.50. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $11.06 and a one year high of $30.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.95.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

