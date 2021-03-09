Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Papa John’s International (PZZA)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Papa John’s International (NASDAQ: PZZA) recently:
- 3/4/2021 – Papa John’s International had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $110.00 to $101.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/1/2021 – Papa John’s International had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $115.00 to $112.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/1/2021 – Papa John’s International had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $110.00 to $125.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/1/2021 – Papa John’s International had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $110.00 to $113.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/1/2021 – Papa John’s International had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $91.00 to $110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/26/2021 – Papa John’s International had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $110.00 to $101.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/25/2021 – Papa John’s International had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $99.00 to $110.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/23/2021 – Papa John’s International had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $110.00 to $113.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/23/2021 – Papa John’s International had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $91.00 to $110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/22/2021 – Papa John’s International had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $94.00 to $115.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/22/2021 – Papa John’s International had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $110.00 to $125.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/9/2021 – Papa John’s International had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $98.00 to $110.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $79.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.72. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.55 and a 52 week high of $110.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.20, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.03.
Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). Papa John’s International had a net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 18.31%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PZZA. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 72.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Papa John’s International in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Papa John’s International by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Papa John’s International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Papa John’s International in the third quarter worth approximately $128,000.
Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.
