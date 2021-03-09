Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Papa John’s International (PZZA)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Papa John’s International (NASDAQ: PZZA) recently:

3/4/2021 – Papa John’s International had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $110.00 to $101.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Papa John’s International had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $115.00 to $112.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Papa John’s International had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $110.00 to $125.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Papa John’s International had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $110.00 to $113.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Papa John’s International had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $91.00 to $110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Papa John’s International had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $110.00 to $101.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Papa John’s International had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $99.00 to $110.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/23/2021 – Papa John’s International had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $110.00 to $113.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/23/2021 – Papa John’s International had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $91.00 to $110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/22/2021 – Papa John’s International had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $94.00 to $115.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/22/2021 – Papa John’s International had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $110.00 to $125.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/9/2021 – Papa John’s International had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $98.00 to $110.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $79.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.72. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.55 and a 52 week high of $110.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.20, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.03.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). Papa John’s International had a net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 18.31%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PZZA. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 72.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Papa John’s International in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Papa John’s International by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Papa John’s International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Papa John’s International in the third quarter worth approximately $128,000.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

