Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for UWM Holdings Co. Class (UWMC)

UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE: UWMC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/1/2021 – UWM Holdings Co. Class is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock.

2/23/2021 – UWM Holdings Co. Class is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock.

2/20/2021 – UWM Holdings Co. Class was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “UWM Holdings Corporation is a parent of United Wholesale Mortgage. It underwrites and provides closing documentation for residential mortgage loans. UWM Holdings Corporation, formerly known as Gores Holdings IV Inc., is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan. “

2/18/2021 – UWM Holdings Co. Class was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “UWM Holdings Corporation is a parent of United Wholesale Mortgage. It underwrites and provides closing documentation for residential mortgage loans. UWM Holdings Corporation, formerly known as Gores Holdings IV Inc., is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan. “

2/17/2021 – UWM Holdings Co. Class is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock.

2/16/2021 – UWM Holdings Co. Class is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

UWMC stock opened at $8.16 on Tuesday. UWM Holdings Co. Class has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $14.38.

Get UWM Holdings Co Class alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates, processes, and underwrites primarily government-sponsored enterprises-conforming mortgage loans; and the Federal Housing Administration, United States Department of Agriculture, and the Veteran Affairs mortgage loans, which are pooled and sold in the secondary market.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for UWM Holdings Co Class Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UWM Holdings Co Class and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.