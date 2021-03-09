Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for UWM Holdings Co. Class (UWMC)

UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE: UWMC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 3/1/2021 – UWM Holdings Co. Class is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock.
- 2/23/2021 – UWM Holdings Co. Class is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock.
- 2/20/2021 – UWM Holdings Co. Class was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “UWM Holdings Corporation is a parent of United Wholesale Mortgage. It underwrites and provides closing documentation for residential mortgage loans. UWM Holdings Corporation, formerly known as Gores Holdings IV Inc., is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan. “
- 2/18/2021 – UWM Holdings Co. Class was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “UWM Holdings Corporation is a parent of United Wholesale Mortgage. It underwrites and provides closing documentation for residential mortgage loans. UWM Holdings Corporation, formerly known as Gores Holdings IV Inc., is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan. “
- 2/17/2021 – UWM Holdings Co. Class is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock.
- 2/16/2021 – UWM Holdings Co. Class is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.
UWMC stock opened at $8.16 on Tuesday. UWM Holdings Co. Class has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $14.38.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th.
