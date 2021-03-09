Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for NexGen Energy (NXE)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN: NXE):

3/1/2021 – NexGen Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $5.00 to $6.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – NexGen Energy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “NexGen Energy Ltd. focuses on the acquisition, exploration and development of Canadian uranium projects. The company owns a portfolio of uranium exploration assets primarily in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada. NexGen Energy Ltd. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

2/23/2021 – NexGen Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $5.50 to $6.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/23/2021 – NexGen Energy had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $4.00 to $7.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/23/2021 – NexGen Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $5.00 to $6.75. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/21/2021 – NexGen Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $4.00 to $5.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – NexGen Energy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “NexGen Energy Ltd. focuses on the acquisition, exploration and development of Canadian uranium projects. The company owns a portfolio of uranium exploration assets primarily in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada. NexGen Energy Ltd. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

1/15/2021 – NexGen Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $4.25 to $5.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NexGen Energy stock traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $3.27. 1,883,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,017,690. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $4.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 12.44 and a quick ratio of 12.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.33 and a beta of 2.15.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NexGen Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NexGen Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Accredited Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in NexGen Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NexGen Energy during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in NexGen Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of uranium properties in Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in its principal property, the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims covering 35,065 hectares located in the southwest Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.

