Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Playtika (PLTK)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Playtika (NASDAQ: PLTK):

3/4/2021 – Playtika had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $38.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Playtika had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $35.00 to $36.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Playtika had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $38.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Playtika had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $35.00 to $36.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/22/2021 – Playtika had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock.

2/10/2021 – Playtika is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

2/9/2021 – Playtika is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

2/9/2021 – Playtika is now covered by analysts at Wedbush. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

2/9/2021 – Playtika is now covered by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

2/9/2021 – Playtika is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

2/9/2021 – Playtika is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

2/9/2021 – Playtika is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

2/9/2021 – Playtika is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

2/9/2021 – Playtika is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

2/9/2021 – Playtika is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of PLTK opened at $26.35 on Tuesday. Playtika Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $26.20 and a 12 month high of $36.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.00.

In related news, major shareholder Frontier Ltd Alpha sold 61,406,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $1,657,975,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Playtika Holding Corporation develops mobile games worldwide. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

