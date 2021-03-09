Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Playtika (PLTK)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Playtika (NASDAQ: PLTK):
- 3/4/2021 – Playtika had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $38.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/4/2021 – Playtika had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $35.00 to $36.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/26/2021 – Playtika had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $38.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/26/2021 – Playtika had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $35.00 to $36.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/22/2021 – Playtika had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/10/2021 – Playtika is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/9/2021 – Playtika is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/9/2021 – Playtika is now covered by analysts at Wedbush. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/9/2021 – Playtika is now covered by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/9/2021 – Playtika is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/9/2021 – Playtika is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/9/2021 – Playtika is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/9/2021 – Playtika is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/9/2021 – Playtika is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/9/2021 – Playtika is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of PLTK opened at $26.35 on Tuesday. Playtika Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $26.20 and a 12 month high of $36.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.00.
In related news, major shareholder Frontier Ltd Alpha sold 61,406,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $1,657,975,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Read More: The four types of profit margin
Receive News & Ratings for Playtika Holding Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtika Holding Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.