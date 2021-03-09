Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Cryoport (CYRX)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Cryoport (NASDAQ: CYRX):

3/8/2021 – Cryoport had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $50.00 to $75.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Cryoport had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $73.00 price target on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Cryoport had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $50.00 to $75.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Cryoport had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $73.00 price target on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Cryoport was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CryoPort, Inc. operates as a provider of shipping solutions comprising cold chain frozen shipping system for transporting biological, environmental and other temperature sensitive materials at temperatures below minus 150° Celsius. Its products include CryoPort Express Shippers, cryogenic dry vapor shippers capable of maintaining cryogenic temperatures; biological material holders for the shipment of infectious or dangerous goods; CryoPort Express System to programmatically manage order entry and various aspects of shipping operations; and CryoPort Express Analytics, to monitor shipment performance metrics and to evaluate temperature-monitoring data collected by the data logger during shipment. The Company’s products find their application in the transportation of live cell pharmaceutical products, such as cancer vaccines, diagnostic materials, semen and embryos, and infectious substances. CryoPort, Inc. is based in Lake Forest, California. “

2/10/2021 – Cryoport had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $69.00 to $81.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/19/2021 – Cryoport had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $54.00 to $75.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – Cryoport was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “CryoPort, Inc. operates as a provider of shipping solutions comprising cold chain frozen shipping system for transporting biological, environmental and other temperature sensitive materials at temperatures below minus 150° Celsius. Its products include CryoPort Express Shippers, cryogenic dry vapor shippers capable of maintaining cryogenic temperatures; biological material holders for the shipment of infectious or dangerous goods; CryoPort Express System to programmatically manage order entry and various aspects of shipping operations; and CryoPort Express Analytics, to monitor shipment performance metrics and to evaluate temperature-monitoring data collected by the data logger during shipment. The Company’s products find their application in the transportation of live cell pharmaceutical products, such as cancer vaccines, diagnostic materials, semen and embryos, and infectious substances. CryoPort, Inc. is based in Lake Forest, California. “

1/14/2021 – Cryoport had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $60.00 to $72.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/12/2021 – Cryoport had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $66.00 to $69.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Cryoport stock traded up $4.57 on Tuesday, hitting $53.07. The company had a trading volume of 24,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,565. Cryoport, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $84.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 16.13 and a quick ratio of 16.09. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -91.50 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.34.

Get Cryoport Inc alerts:

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The consumer goods maker reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($1.17). Cryoport had a negative net margin of 55.87% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $48.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 426.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Cryoport by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 690,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $32,706,000 after acquiring an additional 345,000 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 135.1% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 524,691 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $23,023,000 after purchasing an additional 301,500 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 858,880 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $37,688,000 after purchasing an additional 218,829 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Cryoport during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,939,000. Finally, Ratan Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cryoport during the third quarter worth approximately $9,480,000. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled logistics and biostorage services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The Global Logistics Solutions segment offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, a dry vapor cryogenic shipper that use liquid nitrogen contained inside a vacuum insulated vessel, which serves as a refrigerant to provide stable storage temperatures.

Read More: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.