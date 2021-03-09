Recipe Unlimited (OTCMKTS:RCPUF) PT Raised to $21.00 at Scotiabank

Recipe Unlimited (OTCMKTS:RCPUF) had its target price upped by research analysts at Scotiabank from $18.50 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Recipe Unlimited Company Profile
Recipe Unlimited Corporation operates and franchises restaurants brands. The company operates through four segments: Corporate Restaurants, Franchise Restaurants, Retail and Catering, and Central Operations. It operates and/or franchises restaurants under the Harvey's, Swiss Chalet, Kelsey's, East Side Mario's, Montana's, Milestones, Prime Pubs, Casey's, Bier Markt, Landing, New York Fries, St-Hubert, Original Joe's, State & Main, Elephant & Castle, The Burger's Priest, The Pickle Barrel restaurants, 1909 Taverne Moderne, The Keg, Fresh, Rose Reisman Catering, and Marigolds & Onions brand names.
