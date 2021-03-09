Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $6,202.48

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RB)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6,202.48 ($81.04) and traded as low as GBX 6,198 ($80.98). Reckitt Benckiser Group shares last traded at GBX 6,270 ($81.92), with a volume of 1,261,001 shares trading hands.

RB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,800 ($101.91) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,100 ($118.89) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,900 ($103.21) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 8,300 ($108.44) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Reckitt Benckiser Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 7,572.35 ($98.93).

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6,202.48 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 7,157.66. The firm has a market cap of £44.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 101.60 ($1.33) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. This is an increase from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous dividend of $73.00. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s dividend payout ratio is 105.23%.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB)

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

