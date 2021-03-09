Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) Trading 5.7% Higher

Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) shares traded up 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.59 and last traded at $3.50. 313,438 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 817,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.31.

Several research firms recently commented on REPH. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Recro Pharma in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Recro Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.74. The company has a market cap of $139.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.25.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.22). On average, equities analysts forecast that Recro Pharma, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Recro Pharma news, major shareholder Scp Vitalife Partners (Israel) sold 18,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total transaction of $59,691.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 701,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,223.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Recro Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Recro Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Recro Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Recro Pharma during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Recro Pharma by 242.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,769 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 17,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.34% of the company’s stock.

Recro Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:REPH)

Recro Pharma, Inc a contract development and manufacturing organization, engages in the development, manufacturing, and packaging of oral solid dose drug products to pharmaceutical market in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc in August 2008.

