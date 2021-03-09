RED (RED) Price Hits $0.0051 on Exchanges

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 9th. Over the last week, RED has traded up 12.3% against the dollar. One RED coin can currently be purchased for $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. RED has a market capitalization of $664,634.44 and $31,079.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $201.46 or 0.00371411 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000108 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003647 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003460 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000160 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000621 BTC.

About RED

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here . RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

