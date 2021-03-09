Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI) SVP Andrew Blake Cutrer Sells 350 Shares

Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI) SVP Andrew Blake Cutrer sold 350 shares of Red River Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $20,884.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ RRBI traded down $1.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,304. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.51. The firm has a market cap of $434.37 million, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.95. Red River Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.90 and a 52 week high of $61.00.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $24.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.14 million. Red River Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 28.54%. As a group, analysts predict that Red River Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This is a positive change from Red River Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Red River Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 6.88%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Red River Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Red River Bancshares by 301.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Red River Bancshares by 554.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Red River Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Argent Trust Co acquired a new stake in Red River Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Red River Bancshares by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. 15.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Red River Bancshares Company Profile

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in Louisiana. It provides various deposit products, including checking, saving, money market accounts, and time deposits. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; one-to-four family mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit; construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as lines of credit, working capital loans, term loans, equipment financing, asset acquisition, expansion and development loans, borrowing base loans, letters of credit, and other loan products; tax-exempt loans; and consumer loans, including residential real estate loans, home equity loans, installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and standby letters of credit.

