Redcentric (LON:RCN) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $120.41

Redcentric plc (LON:RCN)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 120.41 ($1.57) and traded as high as GBX 124 ($1.62). Redcentric shares last traded at GBX 122 ($1.59), with a volume of 59,836 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of £190.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 120.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 127.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.34.

In other Redcentric news, insider David Senior sold 14,550 shares of Redcentric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 110 ($1.44), for a total transaction of £16,005 ($20,910.63).

Redcentric plc provides IT managed services in the United Kingdom. It offers network services, including connectivity, software-defined wide area network, local area network, managed wide area network, secure remote access, and cloud managed wireless network services; and cloud services consisting of infrastructure as a service, hybrid cloud, colocation hosting, cloud migration, platform as a service, online data backup and recovery, and disaster recovery services.

