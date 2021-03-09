ReddCoin (RDD) Price Reaches $0.0037 on Major Exchanges

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $107.89 million and $2.47 million worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded down 19.8% against the dollar. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54,155.93 or 1.00328810 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00036486 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00012051 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $232.68 or 0.00431054 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $481.99 or 0.00892926 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.81 or 0.00303481 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003999 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 36% against the dollar and now trades at $52.03 or 0.00096390 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00038953 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00005823 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

