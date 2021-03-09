Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Trading 9.5% Higher

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) shares traded up 9.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $67.21 and last traded at $64.90. 2,031,958 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 1,748,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.28.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research cut shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Redfin from $84.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Redfin from $59.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.20.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.63 and its 200-day moving average is $60.68. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of -129.80 and a beta of 1.96.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Redfin had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $244.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.11 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Redfin Co. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Redfin news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total value of $227,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,574 shares in the company, valued at $1,787,380.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Bridget Frey sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 112,021 shares in the company, valued at $7,701,443.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,000 shares of company stock worth $5,356,920 in the last 90 days. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its position in Redfin by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 14,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its position in Redfin by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 15,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Redfin by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Redfin by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Coe Capital Management LLC raised its position in Redfin by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 10,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Company Profile (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

