RedFOX Labs (RFOX) Price Up 8.5% Over Last Week

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. One RedFOX Labs coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000289 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, RedFOX Labs has traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. RedFOX Labs has a market capitalization of $207.48 million and $3.82 million worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.30 or 0.00249384 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.00 or 0.00095149 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.98 or 0.00056684 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002829 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 37.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 38.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000351 BTC.

About RedFOX Labs

RFOX is a coin. Its launch date was April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. RedFOX Labs’ official website is redfoxlabs.io . The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

RedFOX Labs Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RedFOX Labs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RedFOX Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

