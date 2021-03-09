Refereum (RFR) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,947.00

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded up 10.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 9th. One Refereum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0056 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Refereum has traded up 26.1% against the dollar. Refereum has a total market capitalization of $27.91 million and approximately $1,947.00 worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.95 or 0.00057311 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $425.40 or 0.00787756 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00009466 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00027142 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.52 or 0.00065775 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00030396 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003917 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001854 BTC.

About Refereum

Refereum (RFR) is a token. Its launch date was September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 tokens. The official website for Refereum is refereum.com . The official message board for Refereum is medium.com/@refereum . Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum

Refereum Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refereum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Refereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

