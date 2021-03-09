reflect.finance (RFI) One Day Trading Volume Hits $325,825.00

reflect.finance (CURRENCY:RFI) traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. One reflect.finance token can now be bought for approximately $1.49 or 0.00002741 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, reflect.finance has traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar. reflect.finance has a total market cap of $14.15 million and $325,825.00 worth of reflect.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $282.07 or 0.00517275 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.80 or 0.00069320 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00056125 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.06 or 0.00077130 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $289.68 or 0.00531240 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.78 or 0.00076612 BTC.

reflect.finance Profile

reflect.finance’s total supply is 9,469,171 tokens. reflect.finance’s official website is reflect.finance . The official message board for reflect.finance is reflectfinance.medium.com

reflect.finance Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as reflect.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire reflect.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase reflect.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

