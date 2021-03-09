REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Shares Bought by Frazier Management LLC

Frazier Management LLC boosted its position in shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) by 96.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 341,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,754 shares during the quarter. REGENXBIO comprises about 1.2% of Frazier Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Frazier Management LLC owned about 0.91% of REGENXBIO worth $15,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RGNX. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in REGENXBIO by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 65,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 412.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 45,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 36,863 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,656,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,671,000 after buying an additional 110,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG raised its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 135,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after buying an additional 30,200 shares during the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of REGENXBIO stock opened at $39.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.10 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.83. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.03 and a 1-year high of $50.26.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($2.35). The company had revenue of $21.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.57 million. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 21.73% and a negative net margin of 63.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.72) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $75,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,484 shares in the company, valued at $14,177,034.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,500 shares in the company, valued at $9,820,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 140,059 shares of company stock worth $6,600,457. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RGNX shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on REGENXBIO from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on REGENXBIO from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered REGENXBIO from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded REGENXBIO from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.67.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

