Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Price Target Raised to $24.00 at Morgan Stanley

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.26% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RF. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird cut Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Compass Point raised Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.20.

Shares of RF opened at $21.19 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. Regions Financial has a 12-month low of $6.94 and a 12-month high of $22.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

In other news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 56,147 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $1,135,853.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 219,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,443,863.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO John B. Owen sold 75,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total transaction of $1,329,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,415.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 368,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,937,000 after buying an additional 5,810 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Regions Financial by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 348,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,178,000 after acquiring an additional 42,552 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 96,677 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 71.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

