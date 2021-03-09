Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Shares Up 7%

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS)’s share price shot up 7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.38 and last traded at $1.37. 4,751,067 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 120% from the average session volume of 2,160,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.28.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Regulus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.92. The firm has a market cap of $53.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 2.41.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Regulus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $606,000. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 127.1% in the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 54,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 30,513 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new position in Regulus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Regulus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $675,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.96% of the company’s stock.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RGLS)

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its two lead product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

