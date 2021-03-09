Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) Stock Price Up 9%

Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR)’s stock price was up 9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.73 and last traded at $14.99. Approximately 1,419,045 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 1,060,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.75.

Several research firms recently commented on REKR. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Rekor Systems in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Rekor Systems in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up from $21.50) on shares of Rekor Systems in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rekor Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 4.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.33.

In other news, COO Rodney Hillman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $106,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Rekor Systems during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Rekor Systems during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Rekor Systems during the third quarter worth $88,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rekor Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. 11.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR)

Rekor Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides vehicle identification and management systems based on artificial intelligence in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. It offers OpenALPR software, a vehicle recognition software.

