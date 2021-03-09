Rémy Cointreau’s (REMYY) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on REMYY. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Rémy Cointreau from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rémy Cointreau from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Friday, November 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Friday, January 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Rémy Cointreau presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.50.

Get Rémy Cointreau alerts:

OTCMKTS REMYY opened at $18.62 on Monday. Rémy Cointreau has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $20.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.96 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.19.

RÃ©my Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through RÃ©my Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-RÃ©my, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

See Also: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Rémy Cointreau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rémy Cointreau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.