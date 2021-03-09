Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires Shares of 1,861,422 Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,861,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,733,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.65% of Travere Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TVTX. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000.

Shares of Travere Therapeutics stock opened at $26.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -15.66 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.38. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.98 and a 12-month high of $33.09.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($1.94). Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.27% and a negative net margin of 40.24%. On average, equities analysts predict that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TVTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $28.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Travere Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, SVP William E. Rote sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $70,025.00. Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 2,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total transaction of $69,557.46. Insiders have sold a total of 13,519 shares of company stock valued at $388,584 in the last quarter. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Travere Therapeutics Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. Its products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

