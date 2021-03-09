Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Stock Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 398.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,100,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 880,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.19% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $44,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,086 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 26,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 35,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Director Robert W. Scully acquired 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,251,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 82,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,993,779.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 20,125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $2,214,555,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $47.08 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.04. The stock has a market cap of $27.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $15.55 and a one year high of $49.29.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.34%.

KKR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.29.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

