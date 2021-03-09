Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 131,841 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,228,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,841 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.50% of NRG Energy worth $46,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 9,175,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052,937 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,622,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $173,593,000 after purchasing an additional 597,030 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 3,626,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,158,000 after purchasing an additional 24,368 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 45.3% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,179,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,739,000 after purchasing an additional 990,795 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 444.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,172,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

NRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on NRG Energy from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on NRG Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered NRG Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NRG Energy from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NRG Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.81.

In related news, SVP David Callen sold 9,000 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $300,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,197,490.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NRG stock opened at $41.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.14. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.54 and a 12 month high of $43.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($1.08). NRG Energy had a net margin of 43.90% and a return on equity of 50.32%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.325 dividend. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently 32.83%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through Generation and Retail segments. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.7 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

