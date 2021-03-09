Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stake in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,428,002 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 440,790 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.13% of Telephone and Data Systems worth $45,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,712,297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,797,000 after buying an additional 310,199 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,287,336 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $23,906,000 after buying an additional 339,658 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 896,368 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $16,646,000 after buying an additional 154,184 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 888,105 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $16,376,000 after buying an additional 140,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 814,920 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $15,133,000 after buying an additional 368,932 shares in the last quarter. 42.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TDS stock opened at $21.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.77. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.05 and a fifty-two week high of $24.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.17.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 4.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is 66.02%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TDS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $42.50 to $38.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Telephone and Data Systems from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and business customers located in its service territories; national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and advanced wireless solutions, such as machine-to-machine solution and software applications for various categories of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management.

