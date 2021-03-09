Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Holdings in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 42.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,393,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 414,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.14% of Upwork worth $48,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPWK. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Upwork in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. 60.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UPWK stock opened at $42.17 on Tuesday. Upwork Inc. has a one year low of $5.14 and a one year high of $63.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.87 and its 200 day moving average is $31.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.68 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. Upwork had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $106.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Upwork’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Upwork Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UPWK. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Upwork from $48.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Upwork from $28.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Upwork from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Upwork currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.78.

In other news, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $182,260.42. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,495.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $42,968.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,717,632.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 294,048 shares of company stock worth $12,973,286 over the last three months. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Upwork

Upwork Inc operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers) in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 8,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and web development.

