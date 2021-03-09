Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $45.40 Million Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,079,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 576,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.15% of Schlumberger worth $45,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 48,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 17,623 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 106,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 48,473 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 84,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 20,634 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the period. 73.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. HSBC cut shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $18.10 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.65.

In other Schlumberger news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $249,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,796.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $29.71 on Tuesday. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $11.87 and a 1 year high of $30.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.84 and its 200-day moving average is $20.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.01%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

